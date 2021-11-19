$175.15 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $175.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.29 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $165.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $694.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

