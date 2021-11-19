$743.58 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce $743.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.30 million and the highest is $762.68 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.87. 46,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.05. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.