Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $432.99

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $432.99 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 285283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

