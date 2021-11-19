Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SWM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,905. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

