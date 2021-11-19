Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.10.

PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

