Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,993. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43.

