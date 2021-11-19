$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post sales of $10.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.07 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

