$26.41 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce sales of $26.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.28 million to $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $499.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

