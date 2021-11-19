Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,740. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $274.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -78.95%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.