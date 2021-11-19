Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post sales of $112.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $101.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $392.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

