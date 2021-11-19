JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, UBS Group raised JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

