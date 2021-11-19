Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the October 14th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 52,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.36%. Analysts anticipate that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

