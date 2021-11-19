Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Down 8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.96. Approximately 415,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,029,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

