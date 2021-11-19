The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 84.2% in October

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the October 14th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS HOKCY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

