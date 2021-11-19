Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.89

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 28860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after buying an additional 299,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

