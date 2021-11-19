Cypress Capital Group Sells 46 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $82,444,621. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $682.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.