easyJet’s (ESYJY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESYJY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. easyJet has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.