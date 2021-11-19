easyJet’s (ESYJY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESYJY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. easyJet has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.