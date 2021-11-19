Scotiabank Increases Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

BTEGF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. 430,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

