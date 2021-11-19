George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$162.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of WNGRF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. George Weston has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

