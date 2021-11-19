Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $533.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,203. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $530.80. The company has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

