Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $106,884.30 and $118.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.43 or 0.98747904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.00499110 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

