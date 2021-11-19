Stealth (XST) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $5,846.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020443 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014641 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

