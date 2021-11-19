Reviewing Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) & The Competition

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS: PGXPF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pelangio Exploration to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A -$1.34 million -2.26 Pelangio Exploration Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -14.47

Pelangio Exploration’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -262.00% -157.58% Pelangio Exploration Competitors -2,152.12% 6.81% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pelangio Exploration and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration Competitors 691 2342 2726 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.53%. Given Pelangio Exploration’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pelangio Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration’s peers have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pelangio Exploration peers beat Pelangio Exploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

