Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $2.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will announce $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.11. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.69 to $15.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BCC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.46. 3,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

