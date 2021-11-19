$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.24. 3,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,981. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.