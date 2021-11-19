First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $242.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

