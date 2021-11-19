Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $125,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $287.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.40 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

