Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 33.0%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the October 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,543,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 36,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.