Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Update

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OISHY remained flat at $$15.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Oil Search has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Oil Search Company Profile

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

