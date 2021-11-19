Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Update

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:OISHY remained flat at $$15.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Oil Search has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.
Oil Search Company Profile
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.