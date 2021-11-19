Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 14th total of 150,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.42. 10,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,017. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). Research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

