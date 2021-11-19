Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

