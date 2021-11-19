Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $695,490.78 and approximately $7,840.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.07339392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,204.76 or 1.00297610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 864,413 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

