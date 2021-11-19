Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

EPAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 4,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,326. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

