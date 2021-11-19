VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. 23,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,727. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

