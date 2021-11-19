Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,247. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

