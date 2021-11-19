Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling Sells 100,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 40,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $97.71.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.