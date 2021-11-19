Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling Sells 100,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 40,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

