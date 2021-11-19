Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

HON stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.10. 60,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,263. The company has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

