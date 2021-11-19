GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.98 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $44.98 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,748,885 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

