$121.94 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report sales of $121.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.10 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $482.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 16,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,486. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

