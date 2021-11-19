$0.10 EPS Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 6,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

