Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GBLBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

GBLBY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 5,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.