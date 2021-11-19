Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.23. 26,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $182.04.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.