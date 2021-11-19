Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.23. 26,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $182.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

