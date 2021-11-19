First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.08

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

