Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,312. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

