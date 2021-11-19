Iowa State Bank Buys 1,739 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,895. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.