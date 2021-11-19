Wings Market Cap Hits $3.48 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Wings has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $170.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

