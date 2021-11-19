Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $121.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $95.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $425.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $476.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $477.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.