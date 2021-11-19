$0.24 EPS Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

BRDG stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,781. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,546,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

