Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE D opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

