Founders Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 117,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

